Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, on Thursday berated Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Bola Tinubu, national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, over their support for President Muhammadu Buhari.

Fani-Kayode, who also blasted APC chieftain, Bisi Akande, wondered why they would express their love for Buhari’s government yet declaring their hate for Fulani herdsmen.





The Peoples Democratic Party chieftain made the remark in a tweet.





Fani-Kayode wrote: “You cannot love Buhari and his FGN and say that you hate terrorist Fulani herdsmen and their activities.





“Would someone please explain this simple point to VP Osinbajo, Bola Ahmed Tinubu,Baba Akande and any other southerner or Middle Belter that is still in Buhari’s fan club.”





The two-time former Minister also condemned the killing of a vigilante member who apprehended a Fulani herdsmen in Edo State.









“The Army shot a member of a vigilante group in Edo yesterday that had disarmed and apprehended a Fulani terrorist.





“They freed the terrorist and let him go home and when asked why they killed the vigilante they said it was a mistake. The soldier that shot the vigilante was Fulani,” he added.