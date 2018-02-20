The Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership, CACOL (CACOL), says President Buhari’s directive to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to ensure prosecution of those involved in the Malabu OPL 245 scam was an indication that the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubarkar Malami (SAN) has failed.

It said by given the task to the EFCC, Buhari has shown that acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu, was fighting graft better than Malami.





Debo Adeniran, CACOL Executive Chairman, in a statement on Tuesday stated that Malami has been throwing spanners into the wheel of activities of the president to curb corruption in the country.





It lamented how Malami asked Buhari that those involved in the scam be freed from prosecution.





“It would be recalled that amongst many, the AGF is still under various scrutiny for the roles of his office in bringing back through the back door the indicted pension funds scammer, Abdulrasheed Maina into the public service of the Federation.





“Curiously while the world is upholding global anti-corruption standards, some public officials are still living in the cocoon of crude Stone Age colluding with perpetrators of public funds looting and vicarious scams.





“CACOL salutes the audacity and patriotic steadfastness of the Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr. Ibrahim Magu who had kept the Presidency abreast of developments on the Malabu case, a matter which our organisation has valiantly called for its thorough investigations and apprehension of culprits.





“It is equally worthy of commendation that Magu was never cowed by the AGF’s memo to stop the investigation rather he wrote a counter-memo on the strength of which the Federal Government based its directive to the anti-corruption agency.





“A new scandal has unfolded around the office of the Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme, Prof. Yusuf Usman who is suspected to have illegally withdrawn N10Billion from the coffers of the Funds with active connivance of a cabal who are believed to have held the Presidency in bondage including the AGF and others within the cabinet!





“CACOL and its members across the entire gamut of our great country unequivocally assert that the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubarkar Malami has totally lost any iota of credibility to occupy that exalted office,





“The directive of Mr. Presidency to the EFCC is a manifest and clear statement that Malami is no longer capable of discharging his constitutional duties without fears or favour.





“We call for his immediate resignation, if he dithers, President Muhammed Buhari must sack him “forthrightly” for the campaign against corrupt public officials to have tangible meaning”.