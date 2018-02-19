Gov Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, has pledged to expand the scope of development at the designated settlements for herdsmen to forestall clashes between farmers and herdsmen.Bagudu, made the statement during a visit to Bele Sega Fango Fulani settlement in Teldu district of Argungu local government area.A statement by, Alhaji Abubakar Muazu, press secretary to the governor said that Bagudu promised to provide drinking water, schools, roads and health care facilities as well as other amenities.He said that the governor who inspected some rural access roads in the area also pledged to improve road construction that would showcase the social and economic activities in the area.He said the herdsmen that travel to distant locations searching for pasture would soon return stressing that with basic amenities, the tension and violent clashes would be eliminated and peace would prevail.Earlier, Alhaji Lawali Yakubu, Yeldu‘s traditional leader said that the population of herdsmen in the area was large stressing that provision of amenities would enhance settlement of the herdsmen.