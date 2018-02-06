President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday said his administration would not tolerate further attacks by suspected herdsmen and other bandits.While urging all Nigerians to refrain from attacks, he said security agencies have standing instructions to arrest and prosecute anybody found with illegal arms.Buhari said this in his remarks at the inauguration of Comprehensive Special School, Lafia, Nasarawa State, during his one-day visit to the state.A copy of the speech was made available to journalists in Abuja.The President assured Nigerians that the Federal Government was working hard to ensure peace and stability across the country.Buhari said, “I also want to assure the people of the north-central and, indeed, all Nigerians, that Federal Government is working day and night to ensure that peace and stability return.“We have deployed additional resources to all affected areas to maintain law and order. The attacks by suspected herdsmen and other bandits will not be tolerated.“I appeal to all Nigerian to refrain from attacks. The security agencies have standing instructions to arrest and prosecute any and all persons found with illegal arms.”The President again commiserated with victims of the attacks, which he described as “barbaric.”He urged all Nigerians to continue to pray for the success of his administration and peace in the country.Buhari, who said he was overwhelmed by the warm reception accorded him in the state, said he was not surprised by the show of love and enthusiasm because it was a home-coming event for him.