Hometown of Senator Liyel Imoke, former governor of Cross River State was on Monday in disarray following a clash between the youths of the community and herdsmen.Reports from the area said an All Progressives Congress, APC, councillorship aspirant was shot dead over a disagreement between Fulani herdsmen and the locals following the alleged killing of a cow by youths of the community.An eyewitness, Jospeh Ugbor said the herdsmen who claimed that one of their cows was killed by youths in the area, confronted the youths which resulted in an altercation leading to the killing of the councillorship aspirant“The conflict attracted security personnel from Ugep, Yakurr Local government Area, who swiftly moved in to put the situation under control by arresting and detaining some youths and elders from Itigidi,” Joseph saidThe arrest of the youths and elders irked some youth prompting them to protest against what they termed ‘ illegal’ arrest and detention of their youths, chiefs and youth president and during the protest more persons were detained by the police while others took refuge in the bush.“These herdsmen have no regard for our land and crops. They think they have a right over our land and can take their cows anywhere. What has just happened in Itigidi is a pointer to this fact. We hope the government will swiftly wade into this matter before more lives are lost”. He saidPolice Public Relations Officer for the Cross River Police Command, Ms Irene Ugbo said normalcy has been restored with the despatch of anti-riot policemen to the place.