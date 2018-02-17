Zamfara Governor, Abdulaziz Yari, on Friday said his administration gave security agencies 24 hour head-start to alert them on the impending invasion of communities in the state.





The attack Wednesday night resulted in the death of 39 persons in Zurmi local government area.





Speaking Friday evening when he led five Northern Governors on a sympathy visit to the palace of the Emir of Zurmi, Yari said security agencies in the area have failed to tackle the problem of cross border banditry and terrorism bedeviling communities in the area.





“Whatever humanly possible that needed to be done, we as a government have done to mitigate this disaster. But it does appear that security agencies are failing in their responsibilities.





“I feel let down facing the people of this state whenever I remember the promise I made to them that when they elect President Muhammadu Buhari into power, these killings will end. But unfortunately, things are now getting worse.





“As such, I urge you security agencies to up the ante so as not to lose this war. If you let us take issues on our hands, anarchy will reign which is not what we hope us.





“On this particular incidence, we had intelligence reports 24 hours before it happened that the bandits were grouping and ready to attack. I alerted the security agencies but unfortunately they sent inadequate personnel to confront these people from where they came from,” he said.





In his remarks, Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno appealed to the people not to lose patience. He sympathized with the victims and prayed to God to grant the deceased eternal rest.





Other Governors on the entourage were Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi and Umar Tanko Al-Makura of Nassarawa States.