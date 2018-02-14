The Government of Plateau State has sacked 747 teachers in the state.

The government also announced the reinstatement of 141 teachers dismissed earlier.





Among the sacked teachers are those who failed to tender the minimum teaching qualification certificates as required by the state Teaching Service Commission.





The Chairman of the state Universal Basic Education, Mathew Sule, announced this on Wednesday, in Jos, the state capital, at a refresher course for officials in the education sector.





He said the affected teachers did not present the basic certificates that qualified them to teach in public schools within the time stipulated for them to do so.





Sule further explained that those who had attained the maximum number of years of public service were also retired.





In respect of the 141 teachers recalled, Sule merely said they had met the requirements laid down by government.





The immediate past administration of former Governor, Jonah Jang, shortly before he left office, sacked over 4000 primary school teachers found not to have the basic qualifications to teach.





Mr. Sule also revealed that there was an urgent need to employ new teachers to fill the vacancies created by retirements and to enable public schools to have teachers for all subjects.