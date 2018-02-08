Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, has dissolved his cabinet.Our correspondent learnt that the decision was to inject fresh blood into his government that would pave way for his planned reelection in 2019.Sources also hinted that Lalong decided to sack all his commissioners because of poor performance.The decision of Lalong was contained in a statement issued in the early hours of Thursday and signed by the Director of Press and Public Affairs in Government Affairs, Samuel Nanle.The governor thanked the Commissioners and directed them to hand over to Permanent Secretaries in their respective Ministries.The statement reads: “The Executive Governor of Plateau State, Rt. Hon. Simon Bako Lalong has dissolved the State Executive Cabinet with effect from the 8th of February 2018.“The Governor expresses his sincere appreciation to the Honourable Commissioners for their selfless service and immense contributions in delivering to the people of Plateau State, the dividends of democracy and in engendering hope in the All Progress Congress-led administration in the State.“The Executive Governor while wishing the Commissioners the best in their future endeavours assures them that as stakeholders in the Plateau Project, their wealth of experience would continuously be relied upon in building the Plateau of our dream. He, therefore, calls on them not to relent in availing their services when called upon in the future to serve the State. The Honourable Commissioners are to hand over to Permanent Secretaries in their respective Ministries.”