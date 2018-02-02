Most times when people come down with headaches, the first response is to pop a painkiller. Painkillers are great for suppressing headaches but can lead to stomach issues especially when taken too frequently. More often than not, headaches are the body’s way of telling you to correct something in your diet, routine or general lifestyle. Here are some helpful tips that can help get rid of headaches.

Drink Water

Dehydration is a primary trigger for headaches. Lack of water in the body reduces blood volume which also leads to loss of oxygen in the blood. That loss of oxygen to the brain can cause pain to the head. So sometimes, balancing out your level of hydration might be the key to getting rid of a headache.





Get Better Sleep

Adequate sleep is a necessity for the entire body to function properly. It is important for proper brain functioning, maintaining communication channels and removal of toxins. Lack of adequate sleep won’t only cause headaches but could create problems for other systems in the body.





Change Of Diet

Sometimes a sudden change in what we eat could result in headaches, additionally, our bodies may react to certain foods with the brain creating an inflammatory response for the immune system can handle these foods. Some of these foods include chocolate, red wine and dark beer.





Eat Foods With Magnesium

Research has shown that low magnesium content in the body can often lead to headaches. Foods like wheat, whole grains, almonds, peanuts and cashews have a high magnesium content and are good for dealing with headaches. If you can’t access them immediately, buying a magnesium supplement from your nearest pharmacy might be more effective than a painkiller.