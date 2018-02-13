Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano, says the state will give President Muhammadu Buhari five million votes if he contests the 2019 election.





Speaking at the swearing-in of 44 new local government council chairmen and 484 councillors on Monday night, Ganduje said the victory recorded by the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the local government polls shows that the “party is Kano”.





“The overall number of votes scored by the APC candidates is more than what President Buhari scored in 2015 general election, that is to say that if eventually he agreed to contest 2019 general election, I assured you, we will give you five million votes,” he said.





“We have seen in this election was a clear indication that Kano is APC and ready to contribute to its success any time.”





The governor warned the newly elected public officers against mismanagement of funds.





He said anyone caught would “pay the price.”





Ganduje also said the 2018 local government budget has been approved by the state house of assembly.





“you will be given free hands to operate in your respective council, but whoever sidesteps his bound will pay a price,” he said.





In the 2015 election, Buhari got 1.9 million votes from Kano.