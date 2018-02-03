The University of Ibadan ​ has again ​been ​ confirmed ​as number one in the country ​.

This is contained in the January edition of the 2018 Webometrics.





​UI , however, ranks 1099 in the world (still the only Nigerian university in the top 1000 bracket in the world).





University of Ibadan is trailed in the second position by the Covenant University, Ota, Ogun State (the only private university in the top 46 bracket) and the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in the third position.





Covenant University and Obafemi Awolowo University rank 2,140th and 2,267th in the world respectively.





The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), University of Lagos (UNILAG), Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) and the Federal University of Technology, Minna rank fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh positions respectively.





Nigeria’s most subscribed university, University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) ranks eighth in Nigeria and 3,118th globally; followed by the Federal University of Technology Akure (ninth Nigeria, 3176 worlds) and the University of Benin (10th Nigeria, 3512).





Others are University of Port Harcourt (11th, 3535th); Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (12th, 3,638th); and the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (13th, 3665th).





Despite being held down by protracted and debilitating industrial crisis last year, the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, still got rated as the best state university in the current Webometric ranking, 14th in the country and 3680th in the world.





Bayero University, Kano (15th, 3760th); Lagos State University (16th, 3807th); University of Uyo (17th, 3823rd ); University of Calabar (18th,4153rd); Nnamdi Azikiwe University (19th, 4277th) and the University of Jos (20th, 4323rd) complete the top 20 on the list).





The next best performing private university after Covenant (which is ranked second best university in Nigeria) is the Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, on the 21st position and 4329th in the world.





The University of Maiduguri, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State; American University of Nigeria, Yola, Adamawa State and Federal University of Oye-Ekiti are ranked 22nd, 23rd, 24th and 25th respectively in Nigeria.





The highest ranked Polytechnic is the Auchi Polytechnic 48th in Nigeria and 8623rd institution in the world; followed by the Yaba College of Technology (65th Nigeria, 10,911th world) and The Polytechnic, Ibadan (77th Nigeria, 12,202nd world).