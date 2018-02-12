President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in a meeting with the nation’s Service Chiefs at the presidential villa, Abuja.

The meeting is also being attended by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), as well as the Comptroller General of Immigration.





Although the agenda has not been made public yet, the meeting may not be unconnected with the current security challenges facing the country.





Buhari’s ggovernment has recently come under attack following killings by suspected Fulani herdsmen in some parts of the country.





Details later…