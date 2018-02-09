Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose has said the blood of victims of herdsmen attacks in Benue State will fight both the attackers and their sponsors.He spoke yesterday when he visited the grave of the 73 people killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen on January 1.Fayose prayed for the repose of their souls.Governor Samuel Ortom called for the arrest and prosecution of Miyetta Allah Kautal Houre who he said are behind the attacks.