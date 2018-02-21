The nationwide fuel scarcity might get worse in two weeks, following the latest threat from depot owners.

On Tuesday, the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) gave the federal government a 14-day ultimatum, to settle a N650billion debt allegedly owed its members.









In a statement by its Executive Secretary, Olufemi Adewole, the group said failure to meet the deadline will force its members to disengage their workers.





“The unfortunate primary fallout of this step is the likely shut down of all DAPPMAN depots nationwide due to lack of manpower to operate same pending the time the federal government will pay off its indebtedness to petroleum marketers.





“This unfortunately will have a multiplier effect on the nationwide supply and distribution of petroleum products which presently is still a struggle,” he said.





Adewole said that a letter was written to the presidency on January 24, but government failed to respond to the plight of petroleum marketers.





“We are continually under pressure from our banks/AMCON, with looming threats of imminent take-over of our petrol stations and tank farms.





“In the light of the above and after exhausting all formal avenues to secure payment of these debts, we have given government notice to the likelihood of disengaging our personnel.





“The unfortunate primary fallout of this step is the likely shut down of all DAPPMAN depots nationwide due to lack of manpower to operate same pending the time the government will pay off its indebtedness to petroleum marketers.





“This unfortunately will have a multiplier effect on the nationwide supply and distribution of petroleum products which presently is still a struggle,” he added.