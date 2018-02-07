President Emmanuel Macron of France is billed to visit Nigeria in early July and will address the joint session of the National Assembly

Ambassador of France to Nigeria Mr. Denys Gauer, made the disclosure when he paid a visit to the Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon Yakubu Dogara on Tuesday.





Gauer, who said President Macron has interest in the future and development of Nigeria, revealed that the French leader had worked in the French embassy in Abuja early in his career for six months some years ago.





He noted that Macron hopes to use the visit to further deepen relations with Nigeria especially in areas such as youths, culture and creativity.





In his remarks, Dogara said that members of House of Representatives and indeed the National Assembly would want to listen to the French President whom he described as “a man of our generation”.





“He has brought a lot of youthful zest, dynamism charisma and appeal to French politics and we will want to yield the floor to him,”‎ he said.





The Speaker also commended the French government for assisting Nigeria in the fight against Boko Haram terrorists and pledged to give expeditious passage to all bilateral agreements that would be signed between Nigeria and France during Mr. Macron’s visit.