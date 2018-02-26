Controversial on-air personality (OAP), Daddy Freeze, has attacked the late Archbishop Benson Idahosa over his doctrine on “Anointing without money is annoyance.”





Freeze took to his Instagram page to share a photo of the late Idahosa, which had the inscription: “Anointing without money is annoyance.”





Reacting to it, Freeze said the doctrine is false.





He wrote: “This is a FALSE doctrine! Benny Hinn confessed that he was schooled in error, we were ALL schooled in error.





“John the Baptist didn’t need money to baptize, Moses didn’t need money to deliver Israel, Jesus and the apostles didn’t have and didn’t need money!





“The true doctrine is ANOINTING DOESN’T NEED MONEY, unless of course, it isn’t true anointing! ~FRZ.”