Controversial on-air personality (OAP), Daddy Freeze, again, has attacked the General Overseer of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, a.k.a Winners’ Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, for saying, ‘He is worth more than $150million.’

Recall that, Freeze, over the weekend slammed the Bishop for saying Christians were too small to fund God’s church.





Again, the OAP has taken to his Instagram page to upload a video of the bishop when he made the comment while preaching from the pulpit.





In the video, Oyedepo told the congregation that some fellow said he is worth $150million dollars. The bishop also said the amount was an insult to him because he was worth Philippians 4 vs 19, which says: ‘My God shall supply all my needs according to his riches and glory.’





Freeze wrote: “CARNAL ‘out of context’ quoting of the scriptures.





“A literal translation, taken directly from KJV gives a CARNAL understanding.









“Job 22 Amplified Bible [24] And place your gold in the dust, And the gold of Ophir among the stones of the brooks [considering it of little value]”.





See video….