 Freeze condemns Bishop Oyedepo for telling his congregation he is ‘worth more than $150million’ | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » Freeze condemns Bishop Oyedepo for telling his congregation he is ‘worth more than $150million’

2:04 PM 0
A+ A-
Controversial on-air personality (OAP), Daddy Freeze, again, has attacked the General Overseer of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, a.k.a Winners’ Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, for saying, ‘He is worth more than $150million.’

Recall that, Freeze, over the weekend slammed the Bishop for saying Christians were too small to fund God’s church.

Again, the OAP has taken to his Instagram page to upload a video of the bishop when he made the comment while preaching from the pulpit.

In the video, Oyedepo told the congregation that some fellow said he is worth $150million dollars. The bishop also said the amount was an insult to him because he was worth Philippians 4 vs 19, which says: ‘My God shall supply all my needs according to his riches and glory.’

Freeze wrote: “CARNAL ‘out of context’ quoting of the scriptures.

“A literal translation, taken directly from KJV gives a CARNAL understanding.


“Job 22 Amplified Bible [24] And place your gold in the dust, And the gold of Ophir among the stones of the brooks [considering it of little value]”.

See video….
CARNAL 'out of context' quoting of the scriptures.
-
A literal translation, taken directly from KJV gives a CARNAL understanding🙄
-
Job 22 Amplified Bible
[24] And place your gold in the dust,
And the gold of Ophir among the stones of the brooks [considering it of little value], pic.twitter.com/tWeIc2xZWF
— Daddy Freeze (@DaddyFRZ) February 18, 2018

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top