Four persons were feared dead as a loaded fuel tanker was hit by a container-laden truck and the tanker burst into flame.The accident, our correspondent gathered, occurred at Onigari Village, close to the Foursquare Gospel Church camp at Ajebo, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.The Public Relations Officer, Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, Babatunde Akinbiyi, said the accident occurred where traffic had been diverted to a single lane.He said the truck had hit the tanker by the side, its contents spilled out on the road and caught fire.He said, “Four persons have been confirmed dead in the inferno, as the truck was conveying some passengers.“The tanker is still burning and there is gridlock on that axis of the expressway. It is terrible.”