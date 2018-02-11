It pays to be single, scientists have said. Spinsters and bachelors should therefore not despair if they do not have loving partners, three days to Valentine’s Day.Here is the cheering news from the Scientists.Scientific research has found “a handful of” benefits of being single, with alone- time being considered an advantage, the Business Insider reported.Single people tend to have stronger social networks, tend to be physically fitter, and develop more as individuals as they embrace solitude, the report cited multiple studies as saying.Scientists have found that singles are more likely to frequently reach out to their social networks, and are also more likely to provide and receive help from them, which could boost their happiness and benefit their overall well-being.A survey of more than 13,000 adults led to the conclusion that those who were single and had never married worked out more frequently than those who were married and divorced.Another study found that single people had slightly lower average BMIs (Body Mass Index) than married ones.Several studies also found the connection between solitude and an increased sense of freedom, a higher level of creativity and enhanced productivity, and single people are more likely to experience personal growth psychologically.So, for those who are single, when couples celebrate this year’s Valentine’s with a romantic candlelight dinner, it’s time to take yourself on a date and celebrate your solitude and development.(Xinhua)