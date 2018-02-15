Nikolas Cruz, 19, killed fifteen people in a hail of gunfire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Two others died of their wounds later in hospital, the sheriff’s office said.
Florida shooter charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder
