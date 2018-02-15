 Florida shooter charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
The heavily armed teenager who gunned down students and adults at a Florida high school was charged Thursday with 17 counts of premeditated murder, court documents showed.


Nikolas Cruz, 19, killed fifteen people in a hail of gunfire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Two others died of their wounds later in hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

