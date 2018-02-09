Annoyed by the lingering fuel crisis in the country since the beginning of the year, Northern youths Friday, asked the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Baru Maikanti, to take concrete steps to end the current fuel scarcity in the country or step aside.The youths under the aegis of Arewa Youths Assembly, said it was shame for Nigerians to continue to suffer in unending fuels queues after the NNPC GMD had boasted to the world that there was no fuel scarcity and that it had enough stock in its depots to meet public demand.In a statement jointly signed by the Speaker of the AYA, Mohammed Salihu and the Clerk, Desmond Minakaro, the youths also chided President Muhammadu Buhari, who is the substantive Petroleum minister, for still appearing confused about what to do to find a lasting solution to the perennial fuel crisis in Nigeria almost three years after taking over power.The youths noted, “It is time for the President to act fast. The continuous hardship occasioned by inadequate fuel supply must stop before Nigerians lose confidence it has on the government.“The management of NNPC under the leadership of Dr. Maikanti Baru has failed. The NNPC chieftain should know that leadership is a privilege to better the lives of others and not an opportunity to satisfy personal interest. Ordinary, in civilized nations, when a leader cannot perform, it’s more glorifying to resign and give way to a more capable person to perform in the interest of the people. We saw that in this country when the late Bola Ige stepped aside as the power minister to pave the way for a better replacement. We expect Baru to do same if he cannot fix the fuel situation in the country.“Nigerians cannot continue to buy fuel at over N200 per litre after spending hours on queues at filling stations, sometimes without even getting the products. Many lives have been lost due to the struggle to buy fuel at chaotic places across the country dues to unending scarcity caused by unbridled corruption and mismanagement.To address the crisis, the youths asked the NNPC to ensure steady availability of petrol across the country without further delay.They asked the President to urgently restructure the NNPC for effective service delivery.