At least five passengers sustained injuries after an Atlanta-bound plane made an emergency landing in Lagos on Tuesday.

One of the engines of the Delta Airlines flight developed an engine problem mid-air.





In a statement, the airline said the flight 55 from Lagos to Atlanta, which took off around 10:50pm, returned to Murtala Muhammed International Airport less than an hour later.





“The A330-200 had a problem with one of its two engines. The flight landed safely and passengers were evacuated onto the runway down emergency slides,” the statement read.





“Airport fire crews met the plane as it landed.”





The company promised to rebook the passengers on a flight on Wednesday.





“The safety of Delta’s customers and crew members is always our top priority,” the statement said.





It added that the injuries were “non-critical”.