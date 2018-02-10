First lady Aisha Buhari has again shared a post on social media that seems to be criticizing the government of her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari.Yesterday, it was in the news that the Police IG said ONLY 20 percent of policemen are engaged in securing lives and properties of Nigerians while the remaining 80 are providing personal security for prominent people. This has elicited different reactions on social media with most people criticizing the current government.Mrs Buhari posted the news on her Twitter and Instagram pages yesterday. Recalled that Mrs Buhari has also once posted a video of a lawmaker raining heavy criticisms on her husband's ruling style. With this, one would begin to wonder if all is really well between the president and his wife.See her recent post below