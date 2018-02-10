First lady Aisha Buhari has again shared a post on social media that seems to be criticizing the government of her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari.
Yesterday, it was in the news that the Police IG said ONLY 20 percent of policemen are engaged in securing lives and properties of Nigerians while the remaining 80 are providing personal security for prominent people. This has elicited different reactions on social media with most people criticizing the current government.
Mrs Buhari posted the news on her Twitter and Instagram pages yesterday. Recalled that Mrs Buhari has also once posted a video of a lawmaker raining heavy criticisms on her husband's ruling style. With this, one would begin to wonder if all is really well between the president and his wife.
See her recent post below
Repost @oaktvonline 80% of Nigerian police officers provide personal security for ‘prominent people’, AIG laments . The Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Zone 5, Rasheed Akintunde, says only 20 per cent of policemen are engaged in protecting lives and ensuring peace in the country. “The remaining 80 per cent are just busy providing personal security to some `prominent people’ on guard duties. Mr. Akintunde said this on Thursday while addressing officers and men of the Police Headquarters in Bayelsa, during his tour. He decried the situation where some prominent people in the society seek more than 30 policemen to protect them, while the bulk of work for the members of the force rest on protecting the masses. “Every big man wants personal security, they want a number of policemen to come and secure them and their family members, instead of supporting the police to work and ensure a safer environment. “Honourable members want police security, even Reverend Fathers, Bishops now want police security, so the remaining 20 per cent police the whole country. “If we can redistribute policemen from some government formations and deploy them to work .
