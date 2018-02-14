FIFA president, Gianni Infantino and his CAF counterpart, Ahmad Ahmad, are expected to be in Nigeria next week, when the FIFA Executive Football Summit takes place between February 20 and 22 in Lagos.This was disclosed by the president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Melvin Pinnick, on AIT.Pinnick expressed the country’s readiness to host the event and hopes the summit helps strengthen Nigeria’s relationship with other football federations.“Gianni Infantino will be in Nigeria on Monday (next week) for the FIFA Executive Summit which will be a three-day event and this will bring all international media down to Nigeria,” he said.Those expected to be in attendance include: FIFA General Secretary, Fatima Samba Samoura, President of the Dutch FA, Michael Van Praag, Slavisa Ikokezia, President of Serbia federation as well as six presidents from the Caribbean nations. 12 African countries are also expected to feature at the event.A total of 25 presidents are expected to be in attendance at the summit.