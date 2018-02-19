The Federal Government has given EFCC boss, Ibrahim Magu Tuesday deadline to respond to a query on his alleged underhanded plan prosecution of Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Umar Danjuma.The query dated Feb. 16 and signed by the Solicitor General of the Federation, Mr Dayo Apata was made available to newsmen on Monday in Abuja.Apata said the Acting Chairman of the anti-graft body had up to Feb. 20 to advance his response to the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Mr Malami Abubakar.Apata said the Magu was expected to state what informed the re-filing of corruption charges against the tribunal chairman after been absolved of any corruption allegations by same body.The query with reference No DPP/ADV: 368/15 is titled “FRN VS Danladi Umar (CR/109/18) request for Briefing’’.Apata said: “the attention of the AGF and minister of justice was drawn to news report that the EFCC has filed corruption charges against Justice Danladi Umar, before the FCT High Court.“I am directed by the minister to seek clarification from you as to whether the charges were filed on your instruction or directive and if in the affirmative, what is the compelling basis for doing so.“This clarification becomes imperative in view of some background facts’’, he said.He listed some of the background facts to include the March 5, 2015 report of the commission’s investigation which described as “ mere suspicion’’ the corruption allegation leveled against Umar.Apata further said that the report had claimed that the allegations were not sufficient to successfully prosecute Umar among others.He said: “the commission’s position in paragraph 2(a) was also maintained and sustained by the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation while appearing before the House of Representatives’ Investigative Committee sometimes in 2015.“In view of the foregoing, the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation requests for your prompt briefing as to the existence of new facts which are contrary to the position in your attached investigation report.“Kindly accord this letter top priority while your prompt response within 48 hours from the receipt of same is required in the circumstances’’, he said.In the same vein, the AGF had written a separate letter to Mr Festus Keyamo (SAN) hired to handle the case to confirm who authorized him.