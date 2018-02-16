“The investments under the Nigeria Electricity Transmission Project will increase the power transfer capacity of the transmission network and enable distribution companies to supply consumers with additional power,” the World Bank said.
Nigeria’s power sector is often criticised by economists for holding back the country’s economic growth.
Businesses and households are subject to frequent blackouts, and many depend on their own generators that are expensive to run.
Love, Marriage and Karma {MUST READ}ReplyDelete
I stand to be corrected about the write up but it’s kind of my opinion about marriage.
To the ladies, if a guy proposes to you to marry him… you say yes and then he takes you home to meet his mom, if she likes you and accepts you, Congrats. If she doesn’t like or accept you, the only thing you can do is to tell your boyfriend/fiancé to find out why and what is the reason for his mother’s decision. You do not have any right whatsoever to tell him to fight for love and quarrel with his mom or go ahead and marry you behind his mom’s back or force his mom to accept you by force.
You feel you love him and will marry him whether any Jupiter of a mother-in-law likes it or not and ehn whether she likes it or not you will marry him even if means not inviting or involving your mother-in-law to be.
Why not take 10mins to fast forward into the future of the marriage… your mother-in-law never happy to visit her son, you always making excuses and not taking your children to see their grand mum, then 30 years later your child is about getting married and tells you to your face, that you are not invited to the wedding… How Would You Feel?
Imagine the feeling you get informing all your friends about your child getting married… the dignity, pride and attention you get while walking into READ MORE