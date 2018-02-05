The Chief of Staff to Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, Chief Dipo Anisulowo, has resigned.





Dipo Anisulowo disclosed his resignation in a letter released to newsmen.





He blamed Governor Fayose’s mission to destroy the PDP as reason for resigning.





Anisulowo, in a letter made available to the press, said a copy of the letter had been sent to the governor and his resignation takes immediate effect.





” I am at dismay on the political arrangement by Mr governor aiming to divide Peoples Democratic party (PDP) in Ekiti state.





“Same Fayose told all stakeholders in Abuja just before the 2014 elections that he will leave with his deputy 2018.









“This sudden change of goal post in the middle of the game is not Integrity,” Anisulowo said.