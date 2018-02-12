Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has condemned the killing of a father of two, Olayemi Tunde, 32, in Ipao, in Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State by suspected herdsmen.





We had reported that Olayemi, a commercial motorcyclist who had a farm in Ipao Ekiti had gone to his farm to harvest some cassava when he met his death.





Reacting, The governor, while calling on the federal government to wake up to its responsibility of protecting lives and properties vowed to bring the perpetrators to book.





Fayose wrote, ”How can we be having IDPs everywhere when no country is at war with us and we are not fighting civil war? Why are we becoming refugees in our own country owing to incessant attacks by supposed herdsmen? Why is the FG afraid to treat these criminal herdsmen as terrorists?





”I call on the FG, which controls all security apparatus in the country to wake up to its responsibility of protecting the lives and properties of Nigerians, especially against these criminal herdsmen that are now acting more like terrorists.





”As God liveth, Ekiti under my leadership will not be a State where you kill anyone and go scot-free. Those who killed Olayemi Tunde in Ipao Ekiti yesterday (be they herdsmen or anything) will be fished out and punished in accordance with our laws.I sympathize with his families.”