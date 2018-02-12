Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, on Monday reacted to a report that a mysterious snake swallowed a whooping N36m from the office of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, in Benue State.





The former Minister, who mocked the President Muhammadu Buhari’s government said, “Cowhari” has brought mysterious plague on Nigerians.





Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, made the remark in a post on his Twitter handle.





He wrote: “First RATS drove the President out of his office. Then COWS took over our streets, schools, homes, farms, places of worship and Presidential Villa. Now a SNAKE has swallowed 36 million naira.





“What type of mysterious plague and strange evil has Cowhari brought upon our nation?”





We had over the weekend reported that an account staff, Joan Asen and a lady outside JAMB allegedly connived to steal the money “spiritually” through a mysterious snake that always crawled into the office to swallow the money from the vault.









This development has raised eyebrows and stirred controversies online as Nigerians have been voicing out their views.