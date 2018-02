Former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari “emboldened” Boko Haram insurgents to kidnap more schoolgirls by paying ransom to the terrorists.





Fani-Kayode, writing on his Twitter page, said the kidnappings of students from a Federal Government Girls’ College in Dapchi “was bound to happen”.





He tweeted: “When u pay millions of dollars in ransom to BH in 3 years,when u lie to the world that u have defeated them and when u get the media to supress the truth about the gains they have made why should u be surprised about Dapchi?It was bound to happen.U empowered and emboldened them!”