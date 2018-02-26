Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, has faulted President Muhammadu Buhari’s anti-corruption war, stressing that it’s selective.





Fani-Kayode said once a politician standing trial for corruption decamps to the All Progressives Congress, APC, his trial is suspended.





In a series of tweets, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who faulted Buhari’s tag of “Mr Integrity” said God will soon punish some people and “send them to hell.”





The former Minister cited instances of former Senator, Musiliu Obanikoro, Isa Yuguda and others.





He wrote: “Since Gov. Isa Yuguda joined APC his trial with EFCC suddenly developed hearing problems. Since Senator Musiliu Obanikoro joined APC his trial with the EFCC suddenly developed malaria.





“And Buhari is Mr. Integrity?





“God will punish some people soon and send them to hell fire.





“Since Gov. Joshua Dariye joined APC his trial with EFCC stopped like a train with a knocked engine. Since Gov. Orji Uzor Kalu joined APC his trial with EFCC suddenly got a new break pad. Since Gov. Sullivan Chime of Enugu joined APC his trial with EFCC developed a cataract.”