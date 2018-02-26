Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, is demanding the truth on who ordered soldiers to be withdrawn, a day before over 100 students were abducted by suspected Boko Haram insurgents from a secondary school in Dapchi, Yobe state.





Fani-Kayode also compared the incident to Chibok, where the Governor of Borno asked for the Military to leave before some school girls were abducted in 2014.





“You Chibok me, I Dapchi you.





“We know that the Gov. of Borno requested that the soldiers in Chibok be withdrawn a day before BH attacked and abducted the girls.





“Now tell us WHO requested that the soldiers in Dapchi be withdrawn a day before BH attacked and abducted the girls,” he wrote on his Twitter page.





The Governor of Yobe State, Ibrahim Gaidam, has blamed the abduction of the Dapchi schoolgirls on the withdrawal of security personnel from communities in the state.





Addressing journalists last weekend at the Yobe state Government House, Gaidam alleged that security check points were withdrawn from Dapchi and other communities, few days before the attack, a development which he believed gave room for the incident.