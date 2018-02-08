Former Barcelona boss, Luis Enrique is now ready to move to London and is set to replace Antonio Conte as Chelsea manager.Conte is under pressure after losing back-to-back Premier League matches against Bournemouth and Watford.Chelsea are believed to have drawn up a list of potential replacements, with Enrique top on the list.The Telegraph UK, reports that the 47-year-old is busily ‘preparing’ himself for a move to England.Reports in Spain have also suggested that the former Roma manager has also drawn up a list of transfer targets and has made Luis Suarez his first priority.He would relish the challenge of going up against old teammate Pep Guardiola, as well as Jose Mourinho.