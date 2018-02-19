Emir of Kano, His Highness Muhammadu Sanusi II, on Monday in Kano condemned in the strongest terms the usage of hate speech in the social media calling on relevant authorities to checkmate the menace before it drags the country into anarchy.The Emir who spoke through the District Head of Rogo, Alhaji Muhammad Muhammad Muaraz noted that, political leadership across board must arise and fight against the usage of hate speech.He added that Nigeria is on the path to anarchy, owing to reckless use of hate speeches on social media platforms.The monarch stated this in his remarks during the opening session of the 2nd NUJ National Conference Kano 2018 with the theme, “Hate Speech: Halting the Tide before It Is Too Late”.He lamented that, “indiscriminate use of words that are provocative posses the danger of leading the country towards anarchy.”