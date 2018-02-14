The Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammad Sanusi II, has denied reportedly calling for the slashing of salaries of members of the National Assembly.





The former Central Bank Governor, who insisted that such statement was not from him, noted that he was indoors on Sunday when he was reported to have made such declaration.





Addressing reporters through his Chief of Staff, Alhaji Munir in Kano, Sunusi said such report should be disregarded.





He said, “The statement is said to have been made in Kaduna and on that day Sunday the Emir had been in Kano from morning to the following morning and had not made any press remarks or spoken to anybody that will make him talk about national assembly so I don’t know how do they come about that statement.





“The said statement purportedly linked to the Emir’s person and status was not only fake but fabricated to cause disaffection between his humble self and the esteemed Nigerian Legislatures





“On that very fateful Sunday the emir was at home in Kano, and did not received any visitor that would made him speak on issue of national concern.





”Sanusi’s relationship with the members of both National Assembly and Kano State House of Assembly has been cordial and sound, and we had no cause to talk about any issue concerning them, let alone speak about their pay





“In any case, Sanusi is not the rightful person to talk about how much anybody is supposed to take as salary, I think that is left for the government and its wages committee to decide.”