The Personal Assistant on Social Media to President Muhammadu Buhari, Lauretta Onochie, has the choice of whether @MBuhari will runs for a 2nd term or not is not for the political elite to decide for Nigerians.She made this known on her Tweeter handle on Saturday saying that the decision to run was solely in Buhari’s hands and the people of Nigeria who will choose between Buhari & the rotten banana the corrupt elite would field.