 'Elephants'll seize ballot boxes in 2019' — Nigerians react to 'N70m carted away by monkeys'
» » ‘Elephants’ll seize ballot boxes in 2019’ — Nigerians react to ‘N70m carted away by monkeys’

11:02 AM
Shehu Sani, senator representing Kaduna central, stirred controversy at the upper legislative chamber on Wednesday when he said monkeys carted away N70 million from senators’ farmhouse.

He spoke after the northern caucus in the senate made known their decision to remove Abdullahi Adamu, senator representing Nasarawa west, as chairman.

Adamu was accused of misappropriating the N70 million which Sani said monkeys took away.

The lawmaker’s comment sparked an outcry on social media, particularly on Twitter.

Many made reference to how a clerk of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in Benue state said snake swallowed N36 million, while some recalled how President Muhammadu Buhari could not return to office after a long vacation because “rodents took over the place in his absence”.

