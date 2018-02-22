Shehu Sani, senator representing Kaduna central, stirred controversy at the upper legislative chamber on Wednesday when he said monkeys carted away N70 million from senators’ farmhouse.

He spoke after the northern caucus in the senate made known their decision to remove Abdullahi Adamu, senator representing Nasarawa west, as chairman.





Adamu was accused of misappropriating the N70 million which Sani said monkeys took away.





The lawmaker’s comment sparked an outcry on social media, particularly on Twitter.





Many made reference to how a clerk of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in Benue state said snake swallowed N36 million, while some recalled how President Muhammadu Buhari could not return to office after a long vacation because “rodents took over the place in his absence”.





Here are some of the things said:





RT for Senate Monkey

FAV for JAMB Snake Most Influential person in our "Animal Kingdom" rn?RT for Senate MonkeyFAV for JAMB Snake pic.twitter.com/3dlaV6usWu February 21, 2018



Rats were given presidential welcome.



Snakes made millionaires over night.



Monkey now the richest animal.



Nigeria we hail thee!@MrStanleyNwabia Nigeria under Buhari_________Rats were given presidential welcome.Snakes made millionaires over night.Monkey now the richest animal.Nigeria we hail thee! @segalink February 21, 2018

The way animals are cashing out recently in Naija. First, it was snake that swallowed 36m, Now monkey ran away with 70m. God shey u won’t turn me to crocodile like this? 🤷🏾‍♂️🤦🏿‍♂️ — Infamous Minded (@PRODEEGY) February 21, 2018

Was here tweeting and an ordinary monkey swallowed N76million.



I’m leaving these humans on twitter and going back to the Bush — The Nigerian Snake (@NigeriaSnake) February 21, 2018



Now a monkey swallowed 70 million naira.

I'm going to take zoo form, I want to be a Dragon so I can swallow 1 billion naira..

Since animals are now making it more than humans in this country😭😭😭😭😭 First snake swallowed 36million naira.Now a monkey swallowed 70 million naira.I'm going to take zoo form, I want to be a Dragon so I can swallow 1 billion naira..Since animals are now making it more than humans in this country😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/5cHWym2cdb February 21, 2018





If this isn’t the biggest joke of the century 🤣🤣🤣 Animals have taken over Nigeria oh . A sitting Senator confirmed . In his words “ Monkey carted away with N70 Million Naira in senators’ Farm”If this isn’t the biggest joke of the century 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/RIhBPyZY2t February 21, 2018

Rat-snake-now its a monkey..Smh😣

Since all these dumb asses cant control the government,let the animals rule please,let them give it a try atleast they will know how to recoup money for the nation — JOHN TOBI (@johnickxy) February 21, 2018

Now it's monkey 🤦🤦🤦 am tired of this country, who have visa they are not using holla at me please pic.twitter.com/rI4tRWOJvC February 21, 2018

Snake stole N36m.

Monkey stole N70m.

Snake in the monkey shadow.



Animals no dey carry last for Nigeria again. — DaddyMo 🖖🏾🔴 (@officialdaddymo) February 21, 2018

These few years have seen animals become part of Nigeria. Today it's Monkey. I am so sure that during the elections next year we will hear that elephants took away the ballot boxes. — Numero Uno (@adebayo_bj) February 21, 2018

Snake swallowed $36million and thought he had made it in life forgetting that Jackie Chan taught us that the snake will always be in the Monkey's shadow — Chemical Brother 👌 (@ndoarum) February 21, 2018

I am the monkey that swallowed 70 million naira and i wont return it to the farm — Nigerian Monkey (@70MillionMonkey) February 21, 2018

They Said Monkey Also took Away 70 million naira belonging to Northern Senators Forum...



It seems Animals are getting Richer in Nigeria while citizens are suffering. 😥 — Osas Cruz (@OsasCruz) February 21, 2018

Forget Snake swallowing money;

Worry not not about Monkey carting away money;



What about UFOs escaping with all the occupants of Aso Rock midnight?



The REAL good news. — Sir.Ariyo-Dare Atoye (@AriyoAristotle) February 21, 2018

The Nigerian Monkey that stole N70m spotted on vacation living life to the fullest.... pic.twitter.com/r61meuTNU8 February 21, 2018

A Nigerian Monkey spotted in a H&M store checking out new wears pic.twitter.com/gMgWwbL7Tz February 21, 2018