Nasir El-Rufai, governor of Kaduna state, has filed a N2 billion suit against Shehu Sani, lawmaker representing Kaduna central senatorial district.





The governor personally filed the suit at the Kaduna state high court on Friday.





He sought reliefs for alleged injuries suffered as a result of “malicious statements” made by Sani.





El-Rufai said defamed him by referring to him as a “drunk, loose cannon and an embarrassment to President Muhammadu Buhari”.





The governor said the “derogatory remarks” made against him are totally false and injurious to his person in the eyes of the public.





Speaking to reporters after filing the suit, Abdulhakeem Mustapha, counsel to el-Rufai, dismissed insinuations that the governor, by virtue of his position, does not have the constitutional right to sue any citizen.





Sani, who belongs to the APC faction known as “APC Akida” (true APC), has been having a running battle with the governor since 2015.