Danladi Baba, a driver, who killed Festus Iyayi, former national president of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), in a road crash has been sentenced to seven years imprisonment without an option of fine.





Iyayi, a winner of the Commonwealth prize for literature, was killed in 2013.





In a statement on Friday, Bisi Kazeem, spokesman, of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), said Baba was sentenced in a magistrate court in Lokoja, Kogi state.





Kazeem quoted U. Hussain, the magistrate, as lamenting the rate of recklessness on the country’s roads.





He said reckless road users would face the law.





The spokesman said Boboye Oyeyemi, corps marshal, commended the judiciary for ensuring that families of victims of road crashes get justice.