Some foreigners flatly turned down ongoing immunization being carried out by the Nigerian government in parts of the nations’s capital, Abuja.

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Primary Health Care Development Board made the disclosure on Tuesday.





Dr Mathew Ashikeni, acting Executive Secretary of the Board, expressed sadness and disappointment over the development, insisting that the healthcare campaign was for good of kids.





Speaking on the matter, Ashikeni told NAN that some vaccinators, had gone to Lautai Estate in Wuse Zone 4.





The official recalled foreigners residing there turned them down.





He said that the foreigners went further by threatening not to pay the estate security guards should they allow the vaccinators access.





Ashikeni also complained about the management of Turkish Hospital and International School in Abuja.





“They also prevented the health workers from carrying out the immunisation in their facilities.”





The board secretary however assured that “the vaccine being given to the children is safe”.





He wondered why the foreigners were rejecting it and warned that it was and would expose the children to measles.





Ashikeni appealed to appropriate authorities to call the foreigners to order.





The FCT Administration had on February 8 commenced vaccination against measles targeted at 619,000 children.