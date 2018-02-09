Donald Trump signs bill ending US govt shutdown 3:37 PM kalejaye abayomi 0 World Update A+ A- Print Email President Donald Trump signed a crucial funding bill Friday, ending the second US government shutdown in three weeks. “Just signed Bill,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Our Military will now be stronger than ever before … Also means JOBS, JOBS, JOBS!” Share to:
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.