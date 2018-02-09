 Donald Trump signs bill ending US govt shutdown | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
President Donald Trump signed a crucial funding bill Friday, ending the second US government shutdown in three weeks.


“Just signed Bill,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Our Military will now be stronger than ever before … Also means JOBS, JOBS, JOBS!”

