Senators from the three senatorial districts of Kogi state on Monday inaugurated a Save Kogi Group, ahead of the 2019 general elections.





Senator Dino Melaye representing Kogi West was appointed Chairman, Board of Trustees with Friday Makama as Director General of the group, while former Kogi State Commissioner for Information, Dr. Tom Ohikere was appointed as Director of Media.





The group urged the governor, Yahaya Bello, to rescind his decision to sell the state properties, while asking him to embark on infrastructural development of the state.





They wondered how the state execute had in the last two years failed to put infrastructure in place only for him to sell those set up by his predecessors.





The lawmakers also questioned the two year verification exercise of the state workforce, stating that despite massive retrenchment as a result of the ill-fated exercise, the state was under huge debts.





They explained that ‘Save Kogi Project’ is a child of necessity, adding that “of what essence was the verification of Kogi workers that after spending a whooping N1 billion, nothing came out of the exercise”.





Senator Mohammed Ohiare, Atai Aidoko were unanimous over the plight of Kogi people, stressing that the people were waiting to be rescued.





“Kogi State has never had things so bad since 1999 and something would be done this time,” Aidoko insisted.





Ohiare emphasised that Yahaya Bello did not represent the power shift they fought for, stating that “I have always been on the struggling side. I have been the brain behind power shift. Bello was not the kind of power shift we struggled for, hence, those from the eastern Senatorial district should excuse us”.





Director General of the group and former Chairman of Public Accounts, Kogi State House of Assembly, Friday Makama assured that the group would fetch critical stakeholders at home and abroad to re-position the state in 2019.