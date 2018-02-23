The National Council of State on Thursday endorsed the appointments of 23 members of the National Population Commission (NPC) and a National Electoral Commissioner for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra disclosed this to State House correspondents alongside Gov. Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun, when they spoke on the outcome of the Council of State meeting on Thursday.





The meeting was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.





Obiano also revealed that the appointment of two non-legal practitioners in the Federal Judicial Service Commission was also endorsed by the Council.





He said “Council was consulted today and the Council deliberated and endorsed the President’s appointments of the following vacant positions; the two non-legal practitioners to the Federal Judicial Service Commission, a National Electoral Commissioner for INEC and 23 members of the National Population Commission’’





According to him, the names of the new appointees would soon be made available to the public.