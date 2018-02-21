Davido is on a good run and his roll, it appears, is not about to end just yet.

The singer who had a stellar 2017 where he released numerous hit songs is starting to reap the fruits of his efforts.





Two of his singles ‘IF’ and ‘FALL’, released in 2017, have been certified diamond and platinum respectively.





For a song to reach platinum status in sales, it must have crossed the 10 million sales mark while diamond is one million.





The singer announced the feat in a post on Instagram.





He wrote in part: “IF is officially diamond and FALL is officially platinum in sales. God is real. Thank you guys for making this happen. Just gettin[g] started! Bless to my team.”





Both songs were released under Sony Music Entertainment/Columbia Records.





The singer is presently in the UK where he’s on a performance tour. So far, he has had shows in London, Leicester, Birmingham, and Dublin.





In 2018, he has released two songs; ‘Ada’, a single owned by DJ E-Cool and MIND, a collaboration with other DMW artistes; Dremo, Mayorkun and Peruzzi.





Davido brought out Wizkid on stage during his last show at the O2 Academy, in Brixton, London.





It was the third time in a few months that both Nigerian superstars will perform together on stage.