Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, on Friday alleged that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government was plotting to arrest parents of missing students of Government Girls Science and Technical School in Dapchi, Yobe state.





The former Minister anchored his claim on the fact that parents of the missing girls cried out to the world about the incident.





In a tweet, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain maintained that the current administration is ‘heartless and mendacious. ‘





The PDP chieftain also insisted that Buhari’s government was empowering Boko Haram by paying ransom for the abducted girls.





He wrote: “Heard they are attempting to arrest some of the parents of the abducted girls for speaking out and letting the world know the truth.





“We’re dealing with a heartless,mendacious govt who have empowered Boko Haram enormously by paying them huge ransoms for kidnapped girls.#Yobe.”





Recall that about 94 girls from the Government Girls Science and Technical Secondary School in Dapchi, Yobe state were reported missing after Boko Haram terrorists invaded the school on Monday February 19, 2018.





Few days later, the Nigerian military came up with a report that some of the abducted Yobe schoolgirls have been rescued.





However, governor of the state, Ibrahim Geidam, yesterday dismissed the report, stating that none of the abducted girls have been rescued.