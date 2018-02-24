Reno Omokri, former presidential aide has berated President Muhammadu Buhari for failing to act fast at a time when 94 secondary school girls were abducted by Boko Haram insurgents in Dapchi, Yobe State.

The former aide wondered why it took Buhari two days to address the issue despite the conflicting report on the release of the girls.





He noted that APC which condemned Goodluck Jonathan for not swinging into action when the Chibok girls were kidnapped are showing the same traits they once criticized him of.





Omokri, in a series of Tweets, wrote, ”When the #ChibokGirls were kidnapped by Boko Haram in 2014, the then opposition @APCNigeria condemned the Jonathan administration most stridently for not swinging to action immediately and for keeping the public uninformed about the saga.





”so you can imagine my surprise that a bunch of people who were so critical of others during their time of testing, have now shown the same traits they once criticized in others.





”For instance, two full days after Boko Haram abducted almost a hundred girls from GGST School, Dapchi, Yobe State, on Monday the 19th of February, 2018, there was no word or communication from any level of the Nigerian government.





”It was only on Wednesday that Nigerians heard from President Muhammadu Buhari via Twitter. But of course, all he did was give his usual platitudes.





”But even sadder still is the fact that this incident happened in Dapchi, in Yobe State on Monday, and the very next day, the President was on his merry way to Adamawa for a so-called anti-corruption summit!





”What an insensitive Presidency! They see nothing wrong in celebrating an alleged ‘mammoth crowd’ that received Buhari in Adamawa a day after Boko Haram sacked the town of Dapchi.”