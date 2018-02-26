President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina has spoken on when the President will visit Government School in Dapchi where 111 girls were abducted by Boko Haram.





Adesina speaking on Channels Tv said Buhari is the president of the nation and would visit Yobe when the need arose.





He stated that there was no need at the moment for the president to visit the state as the two delegates sent by the president would report back to him on the development.





“The attack should not have never happened after what the country experienced in Chibok but the best thing to do now that it has happened is how do we redress it and that is what government is working at.





“I want to appeal to parents of those young girls to bear with the government and trust that the government will do the needful to bring them back.





“The president is the father of the nation,he can visit anywhere at anytime





“If anyone is enjoying that Nigeria has dropped (in the anti-corruption war) it is not just the government, it’s also the people.





“The delegations will bring reports, if he needs to go he will. He can go anywhere when he needs to go.





“The president can visit anywhere at anytime as soon as its needful,” Adesina said‎





The federal government earlier confirmed that 110 students of the Government Science and Technical College in Dapchi, Yobe State are missing.