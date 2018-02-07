The Federal High Court, Abuja, has threatened to strike out a suit filed by Sen. Dino Melaye, if the senator or his counsel fails to appear in court on the next adjourned date.Melaye filed a suit before Justice Nnamdi Dimgba seeking an interpretation of the court’s judgment of Sept. 11, 2017 .The court in that judgment, held that INEC acted within its constitutional rights in commencing the process for Melaye’s recall.When the matter was called on Wednesday, Counsel for INEC, Mr A.Y Abubakar, notified the court that Melaye’s counsel was not in court and no reason was given for his absence.Abubakar who said that he was holding the brief of Mr Yunus Usman (SAN) told the court that it appeared that the senator was no longer interested in pursuing the matter.Justice Dimgba, however, said that he would give one more adjournment in the matter.“I will give one more adjournment and if they are not in court, I will strike it out.”He also instructed Abubakar to write to Melaye’s counsel, informing him of the new adjourned date.He adjourned the matter until March 19.