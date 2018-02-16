An Osun Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife on Friday remanded a traditional ruler, Oba Adeoye Adefarakan, 63, and one Abidemi Olukanmi, 18, for allegedly spreading rumour against the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.The Prosecutor, Inspector Christian Olajide, told the court that the accused committed the offence sometime in November, 2017 at Ile-Ife.Olajide said the accused conspired between themselves to commit felony, to wit, “publication of false news that caused fear and alarm and deformation of character.”He said the accused also chanted and sang songs causing hatred, ridicule, spreading rumour and negative report against the Ife monarch.According to the prosecutor, the actions of the accused affected the reputation of Ogunwusi and exposed him to ridicule.Olajide said the song caused fear and alarm for members of the public and breached public peace in Ife KingdomHe said the offence contravened sections 59, 374, 375 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun State, 2002.The Defence Counsel, Mr. Edward Birilomoni, applied for bail for the accused, pledging that his clients would not jump bail and that they would produce reliable sureties.However, the magistrate, Mrs. Adejumoke Ademola-Olowolagba, refused the accused bail but advised the counsel to come with written application for the consideration of bail.Ademola-Olowolagba ordered the remand of the accused in prison custody, pending the consideration of their bail.She adjourned the case until February 23 for hearing.