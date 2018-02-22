The All Progressives Congress has described corruption as the oxygen on which the opposition Peoples Democratic Party survives.This, the APC said, was the reason why the PDP was often up in arms against measures designed to clean up the electoral process to make it transparent and accountable.The APC said this in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, in Abuja on Wednesday.The party was reacting to a statement credited to the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr. Kola Ologbodiyan.In its response, the APC said, “What is the PDP afraid of? It is clear that the party is still living in the past when public funds were criminally diverted to sponsor its political activities.“It is obvious that the PDP is still terrified by transparency, preferring instead that Nigeria continues to wallow in the culture of corruption and impunity that it has entrenched in the country because that is the only way the party knows how to operate.“Corruption is their oxygen. The APC welcomes any measure taken to ensure transparency in electoral financing.”